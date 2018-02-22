History Of Sorts Created: CJ Hears Cases Via Videoconferencing

The Chief Justice said the use of Videoconferencing in Court hearings will go a long way to quicken dispensation of Justice.
Jammu—First time in the judicial history of Jammu and Kashmir, hearing of cases was done through video conferencing today at Jammu and Kashmir High Court.
The hearings were conducted by the Chief Justice, Justice Badar Durrez Ahmad at Jammu.
Eleven cases of Srinagar Wing of High Court were listed today which were heard by the Chief Justice via Videoconferencing and orders were passed.
The lawyers also argued their cases from Srinagar wing of the High Court via videoconferencing.
The Chief Justice said the use of Videoconferencing in Court hearings will go a long way to quicken dispensation of Justice.
He said that as of now, the Judges have to move from Jammu to Srinagar and vice versa for hearing of cases and some of the cases while remain tied to a particular Judge in a wing of the High Court is listed only when that Judge is available there. But now onwards, it will be possible to list those cases even if the Judge is sitting in another wing of the High Court.
The Chief Justice said that besides, quickening the justice delivery process the use of technology will also avoid unnecessary movement of lawyers from Jammu to Srinagar and vice versa to pursue their cases.
The lawyers who attended the hearing appreciated this historical step of the High Court.
