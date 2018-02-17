Highway Sees Gridlocks  

Srinagar: The Srinagar-Jammu highway re-opened for one way traffic on Friday after remaining closed for four days even as massive traffic jam was witnessed along the thoroughfare, the only road link connecting Valley with the rest of the world.

While people blamed cops for not regulating the traffic effectively, the officials cited the continuous mudslides as the primary reason for gridlocks witnessed at several places along the highway.

The 300-km highway was closed for traffic on Monday due to snowfall and rain at various places coupled with landslides and shooting stones.

Reports said that as the one-way traffic towards Kashmir from Jammu was restored on the highway, massive traffic jams were witnessed along the strategic road with passengers remaining stuck for hours.

“I was stuck in jam along the highway for several hours. It took me four hours than normal time to reach Srinagar,” Aijaz Ahmad Khan, a commuter said.

On commuters blaming cops for not regulating traffic, the traffic officer posted at control room Ramban said that the sleuths of the department along with senior officers were present at the highway for traffic regulation. “Besides traffic cops, the policemen of the concerned stations were also deputed,” he said.

Regarding the jam, the officer said it was due to continuous mudslides coming from the slopes. “At few places, there was collusion between the vehicles and at one place in Udhampur, a mishap took place resulting in the killing of SPO Nazir Ahmad who was hit by a speedy vehicle,” he said.

“All these things made tough on our part to regulate the traffic. Despite that, we managed to clear the road as we have pressed two machines at every landslide-prone area,” the traffic officer added.

The officer said that subjected to the fair weather, the traffic will be allowed to move from Srinagar to Jammu on Saturday.

“One-way traffic from Srinagar to Jammu will resume tomorrow (Saturday),” the official said, adding that no vehicle will be allowed to move from the opposite side.Meanwhile, a weather department official said there was a possibility of rain or snow in some areas in the next 24 hours.