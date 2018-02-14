Highway Closed For Second Day, Airport Traffic Resumes

Srinagar—Vehicular movement between Srinagar and Jammu remained suspended for the second day on Tuesday following snow and landslides even as road crews managed to clear around 800 vehicles stranded at various spots on the highway, reports and officials said.

With a let up in the weather since morning, and the sun peeping out around noon, air traffic resumed from the Srinagar Airport where all flights had been cancelled due to snowfall and poor visibility the previous day.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (National Highway) Vishal Manhas said over 200 vehicles including 55 passenger vehicles stranded at Banihal were allowed towards Kashmir after the Qazigund-Banihal stretch was cleared of snow this afternoon.

However, a landslide at Nashri this morning slowed down the clearance operation but agencies concerned cleared the road with prompt action.

"No vehicle was allowed from either Srinagar or Jammu for the second day on Tuesday," he said, adding a decision to reopen the road for traffic tomorrow would be taken once the stranded vehicles are cleared.

Snowfall, ranging between five inches to two feet, was reported in the high altitude areas of Jammu region, while the winter capital and other plains were lashed by incessant rain the previous night resulting in drop in the mercury.

Banihal and Ramban along the highway and Bhaderwah in Doda district recorded sub-zero temperature after fresh snowfall, while Katra which houses the famous Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature dropped to minus 1.1 degrees Celsius in Banihal, and minus 1.6 in Ramban and Bhaderwah district.

However, Jammu city recorded a low of 8.7 degrees Celsius against the previous night's 10.5 degrees Celsius, a spokesman of the Meteorological Department said.