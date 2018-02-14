Highway Closed For Second Day, Airport Traffic Resumes

"Over 200 vehicles including 55 passenger vehicles stranded at Banihal were allowed towards Kashmir after the Qazigund-Banihal stretch was cleared of snow this afternoon."
Srinagar—Vehicular movement between Srinagar and Jammu remained suspended for the second day on Tuesday following snow and landslides even as road crews managed to clear around 800 vehicles stranded at various spots on the highway, reports and officials said.
With a let up in the weather since morning, and the sun peeping out around noon, air traffic resumed from the Srinagar Airport where all flights had been cancelled due to snowfall and poor visibility the previous day.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (National Highway) Vishal Manhas said over 200 vehicles including 55 passenger vehicles stranded at Banihal were allowed towards Kashmir after the Qazigund-Banihal stretch was cleared of snow this afternoon.
However, a landslide at Nashri this morning slowed down the clearance operation but agencies concerned cleared the road with prompt action.
"No vehicle was allowed from either Srinagar or Jammu for the second day on Tuesday," he said, adding a decision to reopen the road for traffic tomorrow would be taken once the stranded vehicles are cleared.
Snowfall, ranging between five inches to two feet, was reported in the high altitude areas of Jammu region, while the winter capital and other plains were lashed by incessant rain the previous night resulting in drop in the mercury.
Banihal and Ramban along the highway and Bhaderwah in Doda district recorded sub-zero temperature after fresh snowfall, while Katra which houses the famous Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperature dropped to minus 1.1 degrees Celsius in Banihal, and minus 1.6 in Ramban and Bhaderwah district.
However, Jammu city recorded a low of 8.7 degrees Celsius against the previous night's 10.5 degrees Celsius, a spokesman of the Meteorological Department said.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.