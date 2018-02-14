Highway Closed For 3rd Day, 450 Vehicles Stranded

Srinagar—The Srinagar-Jammu Highway remained closed for the third day running on Wednesday as fresh landslides at Ramban left over 450 vehicles stranded.

The 300 km highway, the Valley’s lifeline and its only surface link to the outside world, was closed for traffic on Monday due to snowfall and rain at various places coupled with landslides and shooting stones.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (National Highway) Vishal Manhas said that shooting stones and landslides which occurred on Tuesday at multiple places including Anokhi Fall were cleared on Wednesday morning but sudden fresh landslides occurred at Marog near the Ramban town which led to the closure of the road on Wednesday

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which maintains the highway, has pressed its men and machines into service to clear the landslides in the area, he said.

“Efforts are on to clear the highway of the blockades at Marog,” the police officer said.

“Over 300 trucks and over 150 light motor vehicles are stranded presently in the area and we are not expecting the road to be opened today,” he said.

The decision on opening or otherwise of the highway would be taken tomorrow, he said.

Meanwhile, a weather department official forecast the possibility of rain or snow in some areas in the next 24 hours.

“Light rain or snow can occur at isolated places in the state ove the next 24 hours,” he said.

He said that Srinagar recorded a low of 0.0 and maximum of 7.5 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

He said that in Gulmarg, mercury settled at minus 1.5 degrees Celsius while the Kargil and Leh townships in the Ladakh region recorded a minimum of minus 10.0 and minus 10.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum of minus 1.9 and minus 3.6 respectively.

The Pahalgam hill resort in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 8.2 and a maximum of 4.9 degrees Celsius.

Avalanche Warning For Today

The divisional administration on Wednesday issued high a danger avalanche warning in the Kashmir Valley

“As per a communication of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, there is a danger of avalanches from February 14 to February 15 in avalanche prone areas of Bandipora, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Leh and Kargil districts of Kashmir Division,” an official statement issued here said.

“The Deputy Commissioners of the districts concerned have been asked to advise people not to venture out in avalanche prone areas”.

Meanwhile, on the basis of information received from the SASE, high danger avalanche warning has been issued for Furkian-Z Gali, in the Kupwara and Baramulla districts, including the Gulmarg sector, the statement said.

A medium danger warning has been issued for Kupwara-Chowkibal-Tangdhar, Bandipora-Kanzalwan-Gurez and low danger warning for Ramban, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Kargil, Leh districts and the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, it said.

People living in these areas have been advised by the Disaster Management Authority to take precautionary measures, it added.