Higher Schools Reopen After Vacations

Srinagar—The secondary and higher secondary schools in Kashmir today re-opened after three-month long winter vacation, the state education department said.

The schools were closed since December 1 last year, 15 days earlier than the schedule time, due to intense cold wave conditions in the region.

"The students of class 9, 10, 11 and 12 (secondary and higher secondary) today resumed class work as the winter vacation for these classes came to end yesterday," an official of the education department said.

The primary schools will open on March 5, he said.

The first day was observed as ‘Welcome Day’ for the students.

Students were seen very happy while going to their schools after the long vacations and the teachers were seen busy in welcoming the students. The students expressed joy over the warm welcome they received in their schools.

At the start of the new session in the schools, Minister for Education, Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari expressed his good wishes to the students for the forthcoming session. He said that many steps are being taken for the upgradation of the basic infrastructure in Educational Institutions.

Secretary Education Farooq Ahmad Shah and DSEK also expressed good wishes to the students over the start of the new academic calendar.

DSEK visited Baramulla, Anantnag and Kulgam along with the concerned District Development Commissioners and District Education Authorities and reviewed arrangements. He said that in order to monitor the teaching-learning process, teams have been constituted at Zonal, District and Divisional Level which shall visit each school and interact with the students and take stock of facilities being provided to them.

DSEK directed all the Heads of the Institutions to submit a report within 10-days about the requirement of each school regarding infrastructure and other facilities.

He added that a new academic calendar has been devised by the Department which shall be shortly released and this will help in timely completion of the syllabus by taking additional classes and utilizing the holidays if needed.

Joint Director Central Abid Hussain, Joint Director SSA H R Pakhru, Joint Director Trainings Mehboob Hussain, Media Coordinator Fayyaz Ahmad Fayyaz and other officials from State Media Centre SIE Kashmir accompanied the Director School Education