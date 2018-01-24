Jammu—Government on Tuesday constituted a five-member committee headed by Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu to monitor the functioning of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in the summer capital Srinagar.

The members of the panel include Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Pawan Kotwal, Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar, Samia Rashid, Director, SKIMS, Omar Javid Shah, and Professor and Head of Department of Gastroenterology, SKIMS, Ghulam Nabi Yatoo, a Government order said.

It said the committee would recommend measures to be taken from time to time to improve the overall functioning of the institute.

The committee would also concretise the steps for appointment of full-time director for SKIMS, the order said.

Dr Ahangar gets new role

Days after his removal as Director SKIMS, the government on Tuesday appointed Dr A G Ahangar as Secretary (Coordination) in the Health & Medical Education Department to “oversee all the coordination issues relating to implementation of PMDP projects including the upcoming AIIMS at Vijaypur and Awantipora and five Medical Colleges in the State.”

“The Health & Medical Education Department shall provide the required logistic support for smooth discharge of duties,” reads an order issued here.

“A post from the overall cadre strength of common pool posts from the Heads of Departments is transferred from the General Administration Department to the Health & Medical Education Department for the purpose of drawal of salary of the officer.”