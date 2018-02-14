Herath celebrated in Valley

Soaked walnuts & celebrations with good friends are a few of many nostalgic memories I cherish at this time. May these no longer be memories, but a renewed reality,” Mehbooba wrote on twitter as she wished “Herath Mubarak to our Kashmiri Pandit kith & kin!”
Srinagar—Herath was celebrated across the Kashmir Valley even as Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday turned nostalgic as she recalled about “soaked walnuts and joy of celebrating the festival with good friends before exodus of Kashmir Pandits from Kashmir Valley..
“Soaked walnuts & celebrations with good friends are a few of many nostalgic memories I cherish at this time. May these no longer be memories, but a renewed reality,” Mehbooba wrote on twitter as she wished “Herath Mubarak to our Kashmiri Pandit kith & kin!”
Besides Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Working President Omar Abdullah also greeted the people on the occasion of Shivratri, observed as Herath by Kashmiri Pandits, and they expressed the hope that the festival will be celebrated in true spirit of the composite culture of Jammu and Kashmir.
In a message Farooq said the festival lays stress on the values of piety, devotion, mutual love and harmony, which are cornerstones of our great civilization. He said such occasions strengthen bonds of amity and secular temperament among all sections of the society.
Greeting the people, Omar Abdullah expressed hope that the tradition of brotherhood, love and amity would continue to guide the people, which is imperative for harmonious growth of the society. He prayed that this auspicious day be harbinger of lasting peace and prosperity of the state.
