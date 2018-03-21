HC Seeks Status On New Edu Rules

As the hearing of a PIL started, a division bench of the high court was informed that status report had been filed by the Secretary, School Education Department J&K.
As the hearing of a PIL started, a division bench of the high court was informed that status report had been filed by the Secretary, School Education Department J&K. The bench after perusal of the same observed that same suggests that after obtaining the requisite advice from the Department Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs for approval of competent authority, the amended rules stands operated through Chief Secretary in co-ordination with General Administration Department. “As soon as approvals will be received, same will be notified,” the report said. Subsequently, the court ordered that latest status be filed within four weeks.
