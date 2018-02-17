HC Seeks Status Of 2014 FIR Into PHE Scam Handwara

Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir High Court has sought “detailed status” of the FIR registered by police into multi-crore scam in PHE division Handwara in 2014.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation, a diction bench of Justices Mohammad Yaqoob Mir and Sanjeev Kumar also sought status of disciplinary action taken by the department against delinquent officials.

The court passed the directions after being informed that there was no progress so far as investigation in FIR was concerned and that department has also not taken any disciplinary action against the erring officials except for their suspension.

“So far the case registered under FIR in police state Handwara for embezzlement has not been completed. SHO concern to filed detailed status report and the stage of investigation,” court directed.

Amicus curie in the case submitted that the disciplinary proceedings against the erring officials has not been finalized. “Chief engineer PHE to ensure as to what happened to the disciplinary proceedings,” the court said and directed Chief engineer who was present in the court to file the status report by next date of hearing. When asked as to how many schemes are for supply of safe drinking water to general masses, the Chief engineer informed the court that there are about 106 kinds of schemes under process for 6780 habitation and out of which 3790 habitation are totally covered and rest are partially covered.

The Court observed that safe drinking water was not being supplied to the public and he (CE) shall make ensure same and inform the court on next date about it. The Court sought implementation of those schemes which are in place within a period of six weeks.

The Court also directed the Chief engineer to form a team for inspection as to whether the safe drinking water was being supplied to the public. It also directed him to submit the details of all these schemes and the result of water testing analysis to the court within 20 days in the first instance. Court while expressing its displeasure over the non-seriousness of the department in providing safe drinking water to the people of the valley observed: “system is there, but objects are not achieved”.

As per counsel for petitioner, approximately Rs 45 crores in PHE Hadwara has been swindled and the fact has been admitted in its reply by the government.

He said the money was meant for the scheme launched to provide potable drinking water to the people of Handwara and adjoining hilly areas.

A departmental inquiry was ordered by the high court on 15 December 2014 on the first hearing of the PIL filed by one Javed Ahmad Zargar, seeking probe into it and bringing to book the erring officials. The direction has subsequently been reiterated from time to time by the court and finally on 23 November last year, two weeks more were granted to the Commissioner Secretary to file the status report regarding the progress in the department enquiry as well as about the investigation carried by the Crime Branch Kashmir into the scam which was unearthed in the PHE department Handwara in 2014. The Crime Branch had actually taken the investigation of case (FIR no. 91/2014 in police station Handwara) from police. Additional Advocate General B A Dar on previous hearing submitted that Crime Branch has concluded its investigation and filed a final report before the trial court.

“It is now for the court of law to initiate proceedings and take the criminal trial to its logical conclusion,” Dar had said.

In compliance of earlier directions by the court, the government has placed 16 officials from the rank of Executive Engineer to Junior Engineer under suspension after finding them prima facie involved in