HC seeks report on abandoned babies

Srinagar—The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday sought an affidavit from the Social Welfare Department, indicating the plan of action for care of unclaimed and abandoned children.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation, a division bench of Chief Justice Badar Durrez Ahmad and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey also sought status report by from the concerned with regard to registration of children homes for the entire state.

It also appreciated the work of Selection cum Oversee Committee and observed that since it is not only for selection but also for the purpose of oversee. “We directed the Government to strengthen the committee so that the functioning of JJBs and CWCs are properly supervised.”