HC seeks functioning of JJBs

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Tuesday directed the Government to inform it within two days about the functioning of juvenile justice boards (JJBs) which already been constituted. The court has listed the matter again day after tomorrow.

The direction was passed by the court in view of the statement made by the counsel representing social welfare department who said that SRO has been issued for constitution and Magistrates for these JJBs are yet to be appointed.

The Court however told to state counsel that he was not aware of the fact that Selection cum over sight committee has already recommended the members and magistrates who have also been appointed.

The Court told the counsel to seek information from the commissioner Secretary.

The State Government has already designated eight judicial officers as Principal Magistrates for the Juvenile Justices Boards (JJBs) in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the first phase, eight JJBs have been set up in Anantnag, Baramulla, Srinagar in Kashmir division and Jammu, Doda, Rajouri districts in Jammu division besides one each in Kargil and Leh in Ladakh region.

According to a notification issued by the government, the judicial officers include Altaf Hussain Khan (Munsiff Anantnag), Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi (Munsiff Baramulla), Parvez Iqbal (Sub Judge/ Mobile Magistrate Srinagar), Meyank Gupta (3rd Additional Munsiff Jammu), Aruri Kumar Kotwal (Sub Judge/ Mobile Magistrate Rajouri), Nuashad Ahmad Khan (Sub Judge/ Mobile Magistrate Rajouri), Ms Spaizes Angmo (CJM Kargil) and Tsewang Phutsog (Munsiff Nobra-Leh)

The notification has been issued in consultation with the Jammu and Kashmir high court. The government accorded formal sanction to the creation of 8 additional posts of magistrates for operationalization of eight juvenile justice boards in the first phase.