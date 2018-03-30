HC Seeks Disposal Details Of Old Cases

On August last year, the court had impressed upon all the Presiding Officers of the Sub- ordinate Courts to accord top priority to the different cases including the ten years old cases.
Srinagar—The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has directed all Principal District and Sessions Judges to intimate by April 2 about the disposal of 10-year-old cases by them as well as those decided by courts subordinate to them,
“in this connection, you are, therefore, requested-to intimate this registry •the number of cases of ten years old decided by your court and courts subordinate to you after consolidating the same in the Performa,” registrar of the High Court said and asked them to inform by April 2.
