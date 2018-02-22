HC Seeks Checklist Of Mining Places In Valley 

Srinagar—The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday directed authorities to provide the checklist of individuals and mining places which are operating in the Kashmir Valley.

Hearing a Public Interest Ligation, a Division Bench of Justices Ramalingam Sudhakar and Justice M K Hanjura observed that due to mining which goes beyond limits claims various precious lives as such safety gadgets and medical facility should also be in place on mining sites.

The PIL petitioner submitted before the court that the authorities particularly Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce Department and Director Geology & Mining have ignored the objective of supervision and inspection of the mining activities in the J&K State which has adversely affected the landscape of the J&K State and has caused heavy loss of lives, property and has adversely affected the environment besides polluting air, water and soil. The Court directed the senior officer of the department of the rank of Joint Director to provide the checklist of individuals and Mining Places which are operating in the valley. Court has also directed that officials shall hold a meeting with the petitioner-counsel in this connection and counsel representing central Government has also been directed to ensure to hold the meeting with amicus for finalizing the check list.

The minerals of the State, as per the Act, are classified as major minerals which include limestone, iron ore manganese ore, bauxite etc and minor minerals like nallah boulders, sand, bajri, clay and building stone, masonary stones etc. The State of J&K has vast natural mineral resources throughout the State which include limestone suitable for manufacture of cement, chiseled limestone, fundai limestone, hamam limestone, magnesite deposits in Katra-Panthal area of Jammu province, bauxite deposits of Udhampur district, Gypsum deposits of Doda and Uri Baramulla, Marble deposits in Kupwara district, Granite deposits in Kargil, Kangan, Baramulla, Udhampur and also billion tones of minor minerals like sand, bajri, nalla boulders which are available in river Chenab, Tawi river, river Jhelum and other tributaries besides Karewa deposits of clay in Kashmir Valley million tones of clay extracted for brick kilns, construction of roads and highways as well as railway tracks and other prestigious projects of State and mainly huge quantity of clay is extracted from Anantnag, Budgam and Pulwama districts in Kashmir. “Thus mining essentially is a process of degradation of landscape and land use meant essentially for socio-economic development of the State as without use of these minerals the industrial products like cement, plaster of Paris, manufacture of metals like iron, manganese, copper, lead, Zinc etc are pre-requisite for industrialization of the State but without use of minor minerals like sand, bajri, nalla boulders, clay etc. development works in private or public sector cannot be accomplished. Thus both major minerals and minor minerals are required by a society for human development but at the same time environment and the landscape is required to be maintained while extracting such minerals and no harm and damage is required to be caused to them.”

As the government was not in a position to monitor safety of mines because of shortage of qualified persons in the State as required by Section 17, it has left it to the sweet will of the lessees or their agents, the petitioner said.