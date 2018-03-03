HC quashes 5 PSA orders

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has quashed detention ordered under Public Safety Act against five detainees and ordered their release forthwith from preventive custody if not required in any other case

A bench of Justice M K Hanjura quashed the detention orders of Mohammad Shaban Khan son of Late Habib-Ullah Khan of Fasalabad Chinkipora, Sopore, Muntazir Manzoor alias Raju son of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat of Prichoo Pulwama, Suhail Ahmad Sheikh alias Suhail Dakoo son of Nazir Ahmad Sheikh of Tawheedgung Baramulla, Mehraj-ud-din Bhat son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Bhat of Chandergeer Hajin Bandipora and Mudasir Ahmad Ganie son of Ghulam Din of Ladoora, Rafiabad.

In all these petitions, the court underlined that a citizen cannot be deprived of personal liberty, guaranteed to him/her by the Constitution and of which, he/she cannot be deprived except in due course of law and for the purposes sanctioned by law

“Life and liberty of the citizens of the State are of paramount importance. A duty is cast on the shoulders of the Court to enquire that the decision of the Executive is made upon the matters laid down by the Statute and that these are relevant for arriving at such a decision.”