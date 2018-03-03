HC quashes 5 PSA orders

In all these petitions, the court underlined that a citizen cannot be deprived of personal liberty, guaranteed to him/her by the Constitution and of which, he/she cannot be deprived except in due course of law and for the purposes sanctioned by law
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has quashed detention ordered under Public Safety Act against five detainees and ordered their release forthwith from preventive custody if not required in any other case
A bench of Justice M K Hanjura quashed the detention orders of Mohammad Shaban Khan son of Late Habib-Ullah Khan of Fasalabad Chinkipora, Sopore, Muntazir Manzoor alias Raju son of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat of Prichoo Pulwama, Suhail Ahmad Sheikh alias Suhail Dakoo son of Nazir Ahmad Sheikh of Tawheedgung Baramulla, Mehraj-ud-din Bhat son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Bhat of Chandergeer Hajin Bandipora and Mudasir Ahmad Ganie son of Ghulam Din of Ladoora, Rafiabad.
In all these petitions, the court underlined that a citizen cannot be deprived of personal liberty, guaranteed to him/her by the Constitution and of which, he/she cannot be deprived except in due course of law and for the purposes sanctioned by law
“Life and liberty of the citizens of the State are of paramount importance. A duty is cast on the shoulders of the Court to enquire that the decision of the Executive is made upon the matters laid down by the Statute and that these are relevant for arriving at such a decision.”
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.