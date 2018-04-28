HC Quashes 2 PSA Orders

A bench of justice M K Hanjura quashed PSA detention order (No. 135/DMB/PSA/2017) of 8 November, 2017, passed by District Magistrate Baramulla against Ikhlas Ahmad Sheikh alias Saabia son of Ghulam Hassan Sheikh of Edipora, Bomai, Sopore. Sheikh has been lodged in lodged in Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal Jammu.
Srinagar—The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has quashed detention order under Public Safety Act against two detainees from north Kashmir and ordered their release forthwith from preventive custody “if not required in any other case.”
A bench of justice M K Hanjura quashed PSA detention order (No. 135/DMB/PSA/2017) of 8 November, 2017, passed by District Magistrate Baramulla against Ikhlas Ahmad Sheikh alias Saabia son of Ghulam Hassan Sheikh of Edipora, Bomai, Sopore. Sheikh has been lodged in lodged in Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal Jammu.
The court also quashed detention order (No.15/DMB/PSA of 2017) of 11 September 2017, passed District Magistrate Bandipora against Ishfaq Ahmad Rather son of Mohammad Ahsan Rather of Par Mohalla Hajin. He too has been lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail, Jammu.
