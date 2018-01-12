Hartal Is Our Last Resort: Mirwaiz

Srinagar: Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said that the pro-freedom leadership of Kashmir is left with no other option but to call for strikes to inform the world “about the brutal suppression and oppression on Kashmiris by India”.

Reiterating the call for a shutdown for today, Mirwaiz, in his weekly sermon at Jamia Masjid, asked the people to make the shutdown call a success to inform the world about the “Indian brutality in Kashmir.”

“There is no door open for us to raise our voice against the brutal oppression on Kashmiris. We have only one option that is calling for a shutdown to let the world community know about the oppression Kashmiris are facing," said the Mirwaiz.

He said that the pro-freedom leadership was not allowed to speak against the "Indian brutality in Kashmir."

"We are not being allowed to raise our voice against the oppression. There are restrictions on protests, seminars and now even on our meetings. No door is open for us except calling for strikes," he said.

Mirwaiz said that announcing an amnesty for Kashmir youth won't help in bringing peace in Kashmir unless and until black laws are repealed.