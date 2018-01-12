Hartal Is Our Last Resort: Mirwaiz

“There is no door open for us to raise our voice against the brutal oppression on Kashmiris. We have only one option that is calling for a shutdown to let the world community know about the oppression Kashmiris are facing."
Srinagar: Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said that the pro-freedom leadership of Kashmir is left with no other option but to call for strikes to inform the world “about the brutal suppression and oppression on Kashmiris by India”.
Reiterating the call for a shutdown for today, Mirwaiz, in his weekly sermon at Jamia Masjid, asked the people to make the shutdown call a success to inform the world about the “Indian brutality in Kashmir.”
“There is no door open for us to raise our voice against the brutal oppression on Kashmiris. We have only one option that is calling for a shutdown to let the world community know about the oppression Kashmiris are facing," said the Mirwaiz.
He said that the pro-freedom leadership was not allowed to speak against the "Indian brutality in Kashmir."
"We are not being allowed to raise our voice against the oppression. There are restrictions on protests, seminars and now even on our meetings. No door is open for us except calling for strikes," he said.
Mirwaiz said that announcing an amnesty for Kashmir youth won't help in bringing peace in Kashmir unless and until black laws are repealed.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.