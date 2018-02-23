Harassment of women at work places

Srinagar—The Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir administration’s apparent lack of concern for safety of women from ha­rassment at workplace can be measured by the fact that majority of its departments have not even constituted their respective internal complaint committees. The (Prevention, Prohibition and (Redressal) Act, 2013, which prescribes strict punishment was enacted by the central government on December 9, 2013, and under Section 4(1) of the act, every employer is required to constitute an in­ternal complaint committee with an aim of providing pro­tection against harassment of women at workplace and for the prevention and redressal of complaints in a stipulated time-frame.

The act makes it manda­tory for all the departments having 10 or more employ­ees to form such a commit­tee and an employer can be fined `50,000 for violation of the act. However sources told KNS that the non-seri­ous attitude of the depart­ments on this issue can be gauged from the fact that majority of them have failed to act despite getting repeat­ed reminders from the state government.

General Administration Department (GAD) issued or­ders several times, says that administrative heads of their respective departments shall constitute committees at the state, divisional and district levels.

Over the years, there have been number of times, when women faced harassment at work places.

But most of the time ac­tion was not been taken. “We need committees in every col­lege in Jammu and Kashmir,” a woman professor teaching in one of the colleges in Srinagar told KNS.

“Majority of the women are working today. But, there is no security for women at workplaces in Jammu and Kashmir. The government or other rights group only advocate about rights when something untoward hap­pens and when the incidents dies down, the voices of ad­vocates also dampens,” said a female teacher. “If women do not feel safe and comfort­able in their native land how can they be safe outside,” the teacher added.

Another female, who is working in a government de­partment, said that there are numerous instances when she has resisted men passing lewd remarks in her career. “The institutionalized ha­rassment is ingrained in our system and the people who are helm of affairs always took undue advantage of women. Earlier, raising voice was considered a stigma but now people are raising their voice and slowly the percep­tion is changing,” she said.

One of the government officials told KNS that all the departments have been di­rected to constitut