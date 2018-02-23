Hang Culprits: JRL

Srinagar—The joint resistance leadership (JRL), comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, on Thursday strongly denounced those trying to shield the accused in the brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua and said the culprits should be hanged in public.

“There is the unanimous demand of people of entire Jammu and Kashmir that the guilty should be brought to book and hanged in public,” said Syed Ali Geelani in his telephonic address to the press conference held at Abi Guzar here.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also addressed the presser over the phone while Muhammad Yasin Malik participated in the protest programme.

“Nothing can be more evil and shameless than supporting the rapists and murderers of an eight-year-old girl child and then threatening the community to which the child belonged, with dire consequence,” the JRL said, adding, “It reflects the total moral bankruptcy of BJP in supporting Hindu Ekta Manch that is threatening the Gujjars in Kathua and completely exposes its communal and anti-humanity mindset for reaping political dividends.”

The leadership stated that the colour given to this gruesome incident by “those who share power with the PDP” is a “blot on the face of India’s democracy”.

Geelani said that incident of rape and murder of a minor girl is not only heart wrenching but also condemnable in all words. He said the incident is a blot on the face of entire humanity.

“The people irrespective of their religion support the same punishment to the guilty and it is the collective responsibility of the people of J&K to ensure stern punishment is given to the people involved in the rape and murder of a minor girl,” he said.

Geelani said that PDP and its ally BJP are “trying hard to trigger a communal flare-up” in the region. “This is the reason that BJP and its allies like RSS and Hindu Ekta Manch are giving a communal touch to trigger a fire in the J&K region which is already witnessing the worst form of oppression”.

He strongly condemned the efforts of “RSS” and Hindu Ekta Manch members to “instill fear and harass” the poor members of Gujjar community, terming it intolerable for the people of the state.

In his telephonic address, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that the rape and murder of eight-year-old girl deserve the highest form of condemnation and “efforts by the ruling dispensation to shield and to give cover to the real culprits is the biggest irony”.

“The incident has left the people of all communities of J&K in deep shock and grief. What has further hurt the sentiments of people of J&K is the efforts of cover-up by the ruling regimes partner the BJP, which is trying hard to protect the men involved in this gruesome act,” Mirwaiz said, adding that it was ironical that “RSS and BJP backed Hindu Ekta Manch are openly carrying out protest marches in favour of guilty and threatening boycotts and hartals which reflects their true colors and bias vis-a-vis Kashmir and Muslims of the State”.

In his speech, Muhammad Yasin Malik said that the Muslims of entire Jammu region are being subjected to “worst form of repression” resulting in their insecurity. He said the incident is not only gruesome but has shaken the entire humanity.

“The warnings and threats issued to Gujjar community are highly deplorable,” Malik said, adding, “The RSS backed Hindu Ekta Manch which is on the forefront of supporting the real culprits is an eye opener how the government is trying to shield the real culprits. Once again the vision and programs of fascists have come to open forum.”

“Not only in Jammu and Kashmir but in entire India, Muslims are feeling insecure and this has happened soon after the BJP led regime took the reins of power. At some time, Love Jihad, beef or sometimes, Muslims and other minorities are subjected to the worst form of repression. JRL and the people of JK are demanding in unison that the guilty involved in the act be hanged.”

Malik also said that Jammu Muslims can’t be left at the mercy of communal and fanatic elements. He said the people of Kashmir will stand shoulder to shoulder with Muslims of Jammu.

The JRL said that many members of civil society and traders including Prof. Veshnavovi, Father Veno, Muhammad Yasin Khan, and Parveena Ahanger addressed the press conference. “The speakers demanded stern action against the guilty involved in the act and condemned those who are trying to shield the guilty,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, on the call of JRL, a protest rally led by Muhammad Yasin Malik was held at Lal Chowk.

“But, as usual, forces once again resorted to the brute use of force and detained Malik and dozens of other pro-freedom activists and lodged them in various police stations,” the statement said.

Condemning the detention of pro-freedom leaders and activists, the JRL said: “such repressive measures can’t break the resolve of the leadership or the people of Kashmir”.

“Such tactics can’t force the people of Kashmir into submission and stop them from raising voice against the unabated human rights violations and endless atrocities,” the JRL statement said.