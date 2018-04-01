Handicapped Boy Killed In Mishap 

Official sources said that the boy Shahid Ahmad Naikoo son of Ghulam Mohammad Naikoo of Naik Mohalla Takipora was injured critically after hit by a speedy vehicle (tipper) near Jamia Masjid in the area.
Srinagar—A 15-year-old handicapped boy was killed in a road mishap at Tikipora area of Lolab in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday afternoon.
The teenage handicapped boy was immediately taken to a nearby primary health centre where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.
A police officer concerned confirmed the incident told news agency GNS that the driver was arrested and the vehicle has been seized.
“A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations initiated,” the officer said.
2 Killed In Jammu Mishap
Two persons, including a teenager, were killed when a vehicle hit their motorcycle in Akhnoor belt of Jammu district today, the police said.
Ghanshyam (45) and Arun Kumar (14) were riding the two-wheeler when a car hit them in Tanda area of Akhnoor tehsil in the district.
Both of them were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, the police said.
The bodies will be handed over to their family members after postmortem, they said, adding a case has been registered in this regard and a search is on to nab the driver of the car.
