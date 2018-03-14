Hakoora Encounter: 3rd Militant Buried In Uri

Srinagar: An unidentified militant who was killed along with his two associates was buried at Boniyar Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district Monday night where foreign militants are laid to rest in the Valley even as there were spontaneous strike and clashes in some parts of Kashmir.

Reports said that the body of the unknown militant believed to be from Pakistan was buried with the help of local Auqaf on the intervening night of March 12 and 13 at around 1:30 am.

A police officer said after all efforts to identify the militant failed to fructify, he was buried in Boniyar.

The militant was killed along with his two associates Owais Shafi of Kokernag and Eesa Fazili of Soura, Srinagar in a gunfight with forces in Hakoora village of the district on late Sunday night.

Meanwhile, a complete shutdown was observed in parts of Srinagar, Ganderbal, and Anantnag. Clashes also erupted in some parts of the Valley.

Reports of the shutdown were received from Soura and adjoining areas in Ganderbal district and Kokernag, Zangalgam, and Vailoo areas of Anantnag district on the second consecutive day, against the killing of the militants.

At few spots in Soura area and Nowshera, protestors clashed with government forces who responded by firing tear gas to disperse them.

Shops and commercial establishments were closed in Ahmad Nagar, Soura, Buchpora, Umerhear, Pandach, Illahibagh and 90ft road, in Srinagar; and in villages like Zalangam and Vailoo in Kokernag tehsil of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Public transport remained off the roads in these areas while private vehicles plied normally.

Markets in Ganderbal and Kangan towns also remained closed for the second day. The students of Degree College Ganderbal and Gandhi College Babdemb Srinagar assembled outside the college gate and staged a protest.

At Gool Chakri area of the main town Shopian in south Kashmir, some unknown persons hurled a petrol bomb in the busy market which created panic in the area. However, no one was injured in the attack. Train services resumed while some schools and colleges remained closed in Pulwama and Srinagar. (With inputs from GNS)