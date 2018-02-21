Habibullah’s killing a ‘cold-blooded murder’: Geelani

Hurriyat (G) executive council holds meet
Srinagar—Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani on Tuesday strongly condemned the killing of elderly Syed Habib Ullah in Astanpora Soibugh, Budgam and termed it as a “cold-blooded murder”.
Geelani in a statement said forces laced with unbridled powers and impunity under the cover of black laws are “trigger-happy” and kill Kashmiris whenever and wherever they wish to.
He demanded stringent action against “killers” and probe into the killing by impartial agencies. He also extended his heartfelt condolence and sympathy with the family members of slain Syed Habib-u- Ullah and prayed for eternal peace to departed soul.
Rejecting the police version about the killing, Geelani said these statements are issued to befool people and instead of taking any action against “killers”, confusing statements are issued to save these “murderers”. “Since there is no accountability, thousands of Kashmiris have been killed in cold-blood and merciless manner and not even a single soldier or policeman involved has ever been brought to book or tried by law,” he said.
Blaming authorities and forces for their “hooliganism”, Hurriyat (G) chairman said that killing a Kashmiri has become an ordinary thing for these “trigger-happy killers” because they have no accountability or the fear of facing justice. “They are enjoying immunity and carrying massacre of innocents under well thought out plan,” he said.
“Indian rulers along with their Kashmiri stooges in the form of so-called rulers are providing a legal cover to these killers and are hence equally responsible for these massacres,” Geelani said and appealed the peace-loving people of the world to wake up from their slumber and put pressure on India to stop the innocent killings in Kashmir.
Meanwhile, Hurriyat Conference (G)’s Executive Body (Majlis Shora) held a meeting in Srinagar on Tuesdayunder the chair of its secretary general Haji Gh Nabi Sumji. The participants reviewed and discussed the prevailing grim situation in state including the increasing human rights abuses and denial of political space for resistance leadership by puppet authorities, the statement said.
Executive council while paying tearful tributes to its slain executive member Mohammad Yusuf Nadeem, prayed for his eternal peace.
Questioning the “criminal” silence adopted by state authorities over the killing of innocent Kathua girl, the members accused the state administration of shielding criminals accused in rape and murder of the minor girl.
“They prefer to remain mum, which is extremely unfortunate and inhuman,” the participants said.
The executive council members blamed both administration and judiciary for their “biased” approach against Muslim community, saying their approach is “undoubtedly discriminatory and unfair”.
“It was observed that authorities instead of implementing a realistic and rightful approach, they are hatching conspiracies, saying that Kathua girl’s killing is a deliberate act and a well thought out conspiracy against Muslim community of Jammu. Such inhuman acts are quite intolerable and unacceptable for people of state,” the members said.
The meeting was attended by heads or the representatives of Gh Nabi Sumji (Muslim Conference), Gh Ahmad Gulzar (Tehreek-e- Insaf), Mohd Yasin Ataie (Peoples League, Syed Yasoob Sibti (Perwaan-e-Walayat), Syed Bashir Andrabi (Kashmir Freedom Front), Yasmeen Raja (Muslim Khawateen Markaz), Syed Imtiyaz Ahmad (Peoples Freedom League) Feroz Ahmad Khan (Muslim League) Kh Firdous Ahmad (DPL) Syed Mohd Shafi (Peoples League K) Mohd Shafi Lone (Employees Movement) Prince Saleem (Mass Movement) Peer Ab Rashid (Tehreek-e-Hurriyat), Mohammad Yusuf Naqash (Islamic Political Party) Gulshan Abbas (Tehreek-e Wahdat-e-Islami) and Hakim Abdul Rashid (Muslim Democratic League).
Hurriyat executive council termed as “very unfortunate” the killing of an elderly civilian Syed Habib Ullah at Soibugh and stressed for filling FIR and demanded stringent action against “killers”.
Meanwhile, on the directions of Syed Ali Geelani, a high-level delegation led by Mohd Yasin Ataie, Gulshan Abas, Aga Syed Yasoob and Syed Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah visited bereaved family and expressed their condolence and sympathy.
