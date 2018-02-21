Guv For Safety Audit Of All Vital Installation 

Jammu—Governor N N Vohra on Tuesday emphasised the need for the security audit of all of all vulnerable places, vital installations and sensitive establishments in each of the three regions of the Jammu and Kashmir.

The Government underlined it during his meeting with Muneer Ahmad Khan, ADGP Home Guards, Disaster Management and Security, who called on him at the Raj Bhavan here today.

“Khan briefed Governor about several important matters relating to Security management in the State,” reads an official statement.

Complimenting Khan for his devoted endeavours during the period he served as the Police Chief in the Valley, the Governor emphasised the vital importance of urgently carrying out a Security Audit of all vulnerable places, vital installations and sensitive establishments in each of the three regions of the State, the statement added.