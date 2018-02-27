Guv Reviews Security ‘Whole Day’

Srinagar—Government NN Vohra spent almost whole day on Monday in meeting senior echelons in the Security apparatus in the context of recent developments and certain reports received by himan official spokesman said here.
Governor received an extensive briefing from Lt Gen A.K. Bhat, GoC 15 Corps, about the situation along the entire LoC and activities of the various militant groups in the hinterland. Governor received similar briefings from S.P. Pani, IGP Kashmir Division, and Ravideep Singh Sahi, IG CRPF. He also held discussions with the chiefs of Central Intelligence Agencies.
