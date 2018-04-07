Guv Assent To Legislator’s Bill 

The additional expenditure on account of the revised rates for Medical Allowances and Additional Pension shall be Rs. 3,70,32,000 per annum.
Jammu—After the Raj Bhavan sought clarifications from the State Government about the basis of enhancement Governor N. N. Vohra has accorded assent to the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Members’ Pension (Amendment) Bill, 2018 which enhances the Medical Allowance of ex-Legislators from Rs.5000/- to Rs.10,000/- per month and Additional Pension from Rs.1000/- to Rs.2000/- per month.
The additional expenditure on account of the revised rates for Medical Allowances and Additional Pension shall be Rs. 3,70,32,000 per annum. The Raj Bhavan queries were made in the context of CAG’s observation that the indebtedness of the State had gone up by hundred percent in the last eight financial years.
