Guv Accepts Resignations Of 2 BJP Ministers

Srinagar—Governor NN Vohra on Monday accepted the resignation of the two BJP ministers who had participated in a rally in support of the people accused in gruesome rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua.

“The Governor has been pleased to accept the resignation of (i) Mr. Chander Parkash Ganga as Minister for Industries & Commerce and (ii) Ch. Lal Singh, Minister for Forest, Ecology & Environment with immediate effect,” reads a notification issued by the government.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had accepted the resignations of the two BJP ministers received by her from BJP state Chief Sat Sharma and forwarded to Governor N N Vohra for completing the procedural formalities, they said.

With these resignations, the number of ministers in the state government has come down to 22, including nine from the BJP.

The 18-page chargesheet in the Kathua rape case stated that the girl was gangraped inside a temple, where she was confined using sedatives. The accused then strangled and hit her on the head twice with a stone.

Sanji Ram, caretaker of the ‘devisthan’ in the village in Kathua, about 90 km from Jammu, is listed as the main conspirator behind the crime.

He was allegedly joined by special police officers Khajuria and Surender Verma, friend Parvesh Kumar alias Mannu, Ram’s nephew, a juvenile, and his son Vishal Jangotra alias “Shamma”.

The charge sheet also names investigating officers head constable Tilak Raj and Sub-Inspector Anand Dutta, who allegedly took Rs 4 lakh from Ram and destroyed crucial evidence.