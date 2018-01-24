Guns Remain Silent On Border, LoC

Jammu—An uneasy calm prevailed along the Line of Control and the International Border on Tuesday with no fresh ceasefire violation by Pakistan reported since yesterday.

The lull in firing came as a relief for border residents who have been forced to flee their homes in search of safety.

Twelve persons, including five security personnel, have been killed and over 70 others injured in intense shelling by Pakistan along the IB in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts and LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts last week.

"There is no ceasefire violation reported from anywhere along the IB and the LoC since yesterday, police and BSF officials said.

The situation along the borders is peaceful but tense, they said.

The ceasefire violations by Pakistan started on January 18 and continued unabated all along the 449 km stretch from Kathua to Poonch-Rajouri till5 amyesterday.

Hundreds of border dwellers have migrated from their homes and are camping in relief centres set up by the government at various places.

Officials said security forces are maintaining a close vigil and patrolling has been intensified all along the border to scuttle any infiltration attempt by terrorists to disrupt Republic Day celebrations.

Govt announces remedial classes for affected students

The state government on Tuesday said remedial classes would be held for students of schools which have remained closed for nearly a week due to ceasefire violations by Pakistan, once the situation along the IB and LoC normalises in the state.

Over 300 schools remained closed along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) since January 18 due to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing by Pakistan which claimed the lives of 12 people including five security personnel.

Over 70 people have been injured in the firing while thousands living in the border areas were forced to migrate.

"As far as the closure of schools along the border is concerned, I assure them that we will run remedial classes for the affected students once the situation normalises so that their education does not suffer," Education minister Syed Altaf Bukhari said in the Legislative Assembly today.

He made the statement shortly after winding up the discussion on grants of education department in response to a suggestion by a BJP MLA that special coaching centres should be set up for students of schools facing frequent closure along the border due to Pakistani firing and shelling.