Guns Continue To Roar On LoC In Jammu, Rajouri  

Jammu—Indian and Pakistani Wednesday troops exchanged heavy fire on LoC in Sunderbani, Nowshera and Khour sectors of Rajouri and Jammu districts.

A defence spokesman said the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire agreement around 1030 hours today in Nowshera, Kalal and Sunderbani sectors along the Line of Control in Rajouri district.

Pakistani troops also resorted to ceasefire violations in Chakla and Baldoo areas in Khour sector late last night, police said.

"(The Indian) Army is retaliating effectively", they said.

Yesterday, the Pakistan Army shelled forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, injuring two jawans of the Border Security Force.

Authorities have shut 72 schools along the LoC in Rajouri district and in Mendhar sector of Poonch district as a precautionary measure.

Ceasefire violations along the LoC and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir have left 21 people, including 12 security personnel, dead and more than 80 others, mostly civilians, injured this year.

Though no ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops was reported along the IB since January 22, intermittent shelling has taken place along the LoC.