Gunmen rob JKB Manager

Srinagar—Unknown gunmen on Monday morning looted cash from a JK bank Manager at Kapran area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
Official sources told news agency GNS that a group of gunmen stopped the bank manager traveling in his swift vehicle (JK18-8375) at Kaprin in the southern district.
The gunmen looted around 6 lakh cash from the vehicle and fled from the spot, they said.
A senior police while confirming the incident told GNS that a party from the concerned police station has been deputed to the spot to investigate the incident.
“Let the police record the statement of the bank manager and subsequently the investigation will be set into motion to nab the persons involved in the burglary,” the official said.
