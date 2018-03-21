Gunfight In Kupwara, 3 Militants Dead

Srinagar—The army on Tuesday said that bodies of three militants were recovered from the encounter site at Check Fatehkhan, Halmatpora area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

“Operation is in progress so far only three militant bodies recovered,” defence ministry spokesman said. Earlier, the spokesman had said that four militants have been killed in the operation.

Sources said that the militants were offering prayers when they were spotted close to the forests by the joint team including army and SOG who were acting on inputs about the movement of militants in the area.

However, before surrender offer could have been made, the two militants guarding them opened fire triggering off a gunfight.

Later, they dispersed and joined with the two militants in the gunfight.

Meanwhile, reinforcement of Para Commandos was rushed to the area and they joined the operation. The forces, according to sources have also launched a cordon-and-search operation in the adjacent forest areas including Gulgam and Awoora- which is connecting the Halmathpora forests.

The joint team of forces has also installed searchlights in the area.

Earlier, a police officer had said that a joint team of army’s 41 RR and SOG launched a cordon-and-search operation following inputs about the movement of seven foreign militants.

As the joint team of forces intensified the searches, the militants hiding in the area opened fire, triggering off an encounter, the officer had said. (with inputs from GNS)