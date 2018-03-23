Gunfight In Dooru 

Srinagar—A gunfight broke out between Government forces and militants at Dooru in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday evening.

Local News Agency GNS quoting sources said that a joint team of 19RR, CRRPF and SOG launched a cordon-and-search operation at Singh Check Shestergam adjacent to Mehmoodabad following specific inputs about the presence of some militants.

As such the joint team of forces intensified the searches and fired some warning shots towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants opened fire triggering off a gunfight.

When reports last came in the intermittent firing was going on.

Meanwhile, clashes erupted at Sirnoo village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district following inputs about the presence of some militants.