Grenade Blast In Tral, 4 Injured

Srinagar—Four persons, including two CRPF personnel, were injured in a grenade attack in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Saturday, the police said.

Reports said that suspected militants hurled grenade towards a mobile bunker of CRPF which exploded on roadside, injuring two paramilitary troopers of CRPF 180 battalion and two shopkeepers identified as Shabir Ahmed Bhat (35) son of Abdul Salam of Kuchmulla and Bilal Ahmed Sheikh son of Abdul Gani (37), both residents of Kuchmulla village of Tral. The injured civilians were shifted to SDH Tral.

The area was cordoned off and a search operation is underway, the official said.

The authorities have suspended internet and most of the mobile communication service in Baramulla district of north Kashmir on Saturday evening. However, it could not be ascertained what led authorities to order it. Emerging story, further details awaited.