Grenade Blast In Tral, 4 Injured

Internet Abruptly Snapped in Baramulla
Srinagar—Four persons, including two CRPF personnel, were injured in a grenade attack in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Saturday, the police said.
Reports said that suspected militants hurled grenade towards a mobile bunker of CRPF which exploded on roadside, injuring two paramilitary troopers of CRPF 180 battalion and two shopkeepers identified as Shabir Ahmed Bhat (35) son of Abdul Salam of Kuchmulla and Bilal Ahmed Sheikh son of Abdul Gani (37), both residents of Kuchmulla village of Tral. The injured civilians were shifted to SDH Tral.
The area was cordoned off and a search operation is underway, the official said.
The authorities have suspended internet and most of the mobile communication service in Baramulla district of north Kashmir on Saturday evening. However, it could not be ascertained what led authorities to order it. Emerging story, further details awaited.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.