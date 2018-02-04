GP fund fake accounts: Govt attach 3 BMO's,17 others in Bandipora

Bandipora—Government has attached three Block Medi­cal Officers (BMO) and 17 other employees of the health depart­ment in north Kashmir Ban­dipora district after the reports suggest that the fake GP fund accounts are being maintained in district Bandipora.

Earlier, reports said that the au­thorities in the health department of district Bandipora are main­taining fake GP Fund accounts.

According to the document vide order number 104/ NG of 2018, dated 02-02-2018 available with KNS, Director Health Ser­vices Kashmir has attached three BMO's and other 17 employees of department.

The officials include four em­ployees of CMO Office Bandi­pora, BMO Bandipora along with five other employees, BMO Hajin along with five other Employees, BMO Gurez along with three oth­er employees.

The document started that a committee is to be constituted sep­arately who will investigate the matter of Fake GP Fund Account numbers maintained by different BMO's of Health Department in District Bandipora. “Till submis­sion of final report by the Commit­tee, the above mentioned officials and employees of the department are hereby attached and directed to report DHSK with immediate effect,” the document added.

According to the KNS cor­respondent, an investigation by the Finance department said that over 129 GP Fund accounts were found fake.

As per Document available with KNS, among 129 fake GPF subscription numbers, 86 are from Gurez Block, 26 are from Bandipora Block and 17 are from Hajin block.

Document further reveals that the DHSK also directed to with­hold the salaries of CMO Ban­dipora, BMO’s of Hajin and 129 employees whose accounts were found fake.

Earlier, in charge CMO Bandi­pora, Dr Bashir Chalkoo said that they have received communica­tion from fund office Bandipora that some GP Fund numbers are fictitious following which he has directed all three BMO’s of district to withhold the salary of these em­ployees till further orders. (KNS)