GP fund fake accounts: Govt attach 3 BMO's,17 others in Bandipora

Committee will be constituted separately to investigate the matter: DHSK
Bandipora—Government has attached three Block Medical Officers (BMO) and 17 other employees of the health department in north Kashmir Bandipora district after the reports suggest that the fake GP fund accounts are being maintained in district Bandipora.
Earlier, reports said that the authorities in the health department of district Bandipora are maintaining fake GP Fund accounts.
According to the document vide order number 104/ NG of 2018, dated 02-02-2018 available with KNS, Director Health Services Kashmir has attached three BMO's and other 17 employees of department.
The officials include four employees of CMO Office Bandipora, BMO Bandipora along with five other employees, BMO Hajin along with five other Employees, BMO Gurez along with three other employees.
The document started that a committee is to be constituted separately who will investigate the matter of Fake GP Fund Account numbers maintained by different BMO's of Health Department in District Bandipora. “Till submission of final report by the Committee, the above mentioned officials and employees of the department are hereby attached and directed to report DHSK with immediate effect,” the document added.
According to the KNS correspondent, an investigation by the Finance department said that over 129 GP Fund accounts were found fake.
As per Document available with KNS, among 129 fake GPF subscription numbers, 86 are from Gurez Block, 26 are from Bandipora Block and 17 are from Hajin block.
Document further reveals that the DHSK also directed to withhold the salaries of CMO Bandipora, BMO’s of Hajin and 129 employees whose accounts were found fake.
Earlier, in charge CMO Bandipora, Dr Bashir Chalkoo said that they have received communication from fund office Bandipora that some GP Fund numbers are fictitious following which he has directed all three BMO’s of district to withhold the salary of these employees till further orders. (KNS)
