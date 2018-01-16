Govt to withhold increment of teachers for poor performance in BOSE results

Kupwara—Director School Education Kashmir on Mon­day announced to withhold increment of the teachers of the schools which have fared poorly in the recent JKBOSE declared results.

“Action will be taken against the concerned staff of those schools where pass percentage is below 20%. Increment of the teachers will be stopped,” Director GN Itoo told news agency GNS said after inaugurat­ing Dardpora, Free Coach­ing Centre Boys High School Dardpora here.

“Where result is zero, the teaching staff along with the headmaster will be sus­pended.”

Director School Education GN Itoo was flanked by Joint Director, CEO Kupwara Mohd Shafi War, ZEO Khum­riyal Ghulam Ahmad Lone and ZEO Sogam Abdul Gaf­far Ahanger, ZEPO Sogam Mohd Sultan Khan. If result will be zero result, the teach­ing staff along with the head­master will be suspended.

He assured the parents that students will pass the fu­ture exam with good marks.

“All the coaching centers are being monitored directly by a special team constitut­ed by the DSEK fortnightly.”

Director also announced to release Rs 1 lakh for the genset purpose to the com­puter lab of the school. He also asked the concerned CEO to make all the heating arrangements for the stu­dents during tutorial.

Later he visited Wani Doorusa village and also an­nounced free coaching centre to be started from tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Director took stock of the situation where the winter coaching has also started in the fron­tier district.

One out of 44 students passed recent 10th class examination at Dardpora Lolab, the result of which was declared in last week by J&K Board of School Education (BOSE). Follow­ing the poor performance of the students, the parents had staged demonstrations against the department and school teachers.

Authorities had later sus­pended three teachers, in­cluding one ReT of the high school for poor performance of students.