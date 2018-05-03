Govt Terminates AAG  

Jammu—Taking cognizance of the strictures passed against the state government by the Court for failing to file the objections despite repeated opportunities granted by the Court to the bail application of accused of alleged kidnapping and raping of a nine year old girl, Law Minister, Syed Basharat Ahmad Bukhari has accorded sanction to termination of services of Advocate M.A.Beigh as Additional Advocate General.

The Court has given a number of opportunities to the AAG to file objections to the bail application filed by the accused in a case titled Mohammad Shafi Sheikh Vs State of JK through SHO, P/S Budgam for offenses under section 376, 363 RPC bearing FIR No. 166/2017.

On state failing to file the objections to the bail application, Justice M.K.Hanjura on 24 April with the remarks of lackadaisical, inattentive, incurious and indolent attitude of the state. He said that a battery of lawyers has been engaged by the state to conduct and handle the matters in which the state is a party but one gets dismayed to see that even in cases involving horrifying and serious crimes the approach of the state is abject, dismal and desolate.

The Minister has issued strict instructions to the Law officers to ensure that no case against the state government goes uncontested. He also enjoined upon them to process the serious and sensitive cases in a total responsible and speedy manner so that justice is ensured to everyone.

“The case being very sensitive and the offenses having been committed against the minor girl child cannot be ignored, asserted the Minister saying that keeping in view of the totality of circumstances, the services of M.A.Beigh as Additional Advocate General have been terminated with immediate effect”.