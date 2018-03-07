Govt Should Go Beyond Inquiries: PDP

Srinagar—Ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) vice president Mohammad Sartaj Madni on Tuesday expressed sorrow over the killings in Shopian district and asked the government to go beyond inquiries to find an end to death and destruction.

"While such incidents are outrageous and call for condemnation in unequivocal terms, it is also necessary that we rise to stop the mayhem perpetrated at the people and secure their lives, honour and property to the possible extent," Madni said in a statement.

He said it is ironical to see India and Pakistan continuing to trade charges and fire and allow the violence to become order of the day in Jammu and Kashmir.

Six people, including two militants, were killed in a shootout in Shopian's Pahnoo area.

While the Army has claimed that the slain youths were militants and their associates, the police, on the other hand, did not make any such claims and said they are still investigating the incident.