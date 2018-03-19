Govt Sets Up Probe Panel On KVIB Selections, Finally 

Not Chief Secretary As Promised By CM, Principal Secy Home To Head Committee, To Submit Report In A Month
Srinagar—Over three weeks after chief minister Mehbooba Mufti made the announcement, the government set up a high-level inquiry committee on Monday to go into the selections made in the Khadi and Village Industry Board (KVIB) recently in which the son of PDP vice president Sartaj Madani had been appointed as an executive officer.
Amid the opposition's charges of nepotism and "backdoor entries," the government has apparently been goaded into action by persistent questions on Sunday by National Conference working president Omar Abdullah who had asked whether Mehbooba Mufti was being obeyed at all as chief minister.
Though Mehbooba Mufti had said on February 25 that the inquiry would be headed by the chief secretary, the probe panel announced on Monday has principal secretary in the home department, RK Goyal at the helm, and principal secretary government H&ME department, Dr Pawal Kotwal, and secretary school education, Farooq Ahmad Shah, as its other two members.
The High Level Inquiry Committee has been tasked to enquire into the complaints relating to the selections made by the J&K KVIB against various posts; determine as to whether proper procedure as laid down in the relevant rules has been followed; enquire into the methodology in selecting the agency(ies) for setting the question papers, evaluation process etc; and ascertain whether any deviation has been made in the selection process from advertising the posts to the release of selection lists.
“The committee shall be serviced by the Industries & Commerce Department and shall submit its final report within one month,” the order says.
Mehbooba had announced a probe days after the ruling PDP come under a barrage of criticism over the appointment of the son of its vice-president (Sartaj Madini) as an executive officer in the KVIB.
The nephew of PDP general secretary and KVIB vice-chairman Peerzada Mansoor Hussain had figured in the waiting list for the post of assistant executive officer.
