Govt sets deadline for case study of Jhelum river flood protection works

Jammu—The Jammu and Kash­mir government today directed officials concerned to submit a detailed case study within 20 days for the second phase of com­prehensive flood management plan works on Jhelum river and its tributaries.

Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Sham Lal Choudhary gave the order at a meeting con­vened here to discuss the finali­sation of detailed project report (DPR) for Phase-II of the proj­ect, an official spokesman said.

Taking note of various perti­nent points raised in the meet­ing, the minister directed the of­ficers to submit the detailed case study within 20 days so that the DPR can be prepared and work be started this year, he said.

For Phase-II of the project, Rs 1,684.60 crore have been ap­proved under the Prime Minis­ters Development Plan (PMDP) which includes central assis­tance of Rs 1,179.22 crore and state share of Rs 505.38 crore, the spokesman said.

Works pertaining to flood protection, anti-erosion, widen­ing of river, raising of embank­ments, re-sectioning, desilting and dredging of the river are un­der the flood management plan.

It also includes various imme­diate, short term and long-term measures to reduce the risk of floods in the river. During the meeting, the spokesman said dis­cussions were held on all compo­nents of the flood management plan so as to mitigate the dan­gers that may arise due to rise in the level of water in Jhelum.

Regarding the progress on formulation of DPR, the minister was informed that mathematical model study of the river was done by the Pune-based Central Water and Power Research Station.

A team of Central Water Com­mission officers also conducted site visits of the river and recommend­ed that the flood discharge carrying capacity of Jhelum river should be improved to 60,000 cusecs from San­gam in south Kashmir's Anantnag to Padshahibagh in Srinagar.