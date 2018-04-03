Govt sets deadline for case study of Jhelum river flood protection works

For Phase-II of the project, Rs 1,684.60 crore have been approved under the Prime Ministers Development Plan (PMDP) which includes central assistance of Rs 1,179.22 crore and state share of Rs 505.38 crore, the spokesman said.
Jammu—The Jammu and Kashmir government today directed officials concerned to submit a detailed case study within 20 days for the second phase of comprehensive flood management plan works on Jhelum river and its tributaries.
Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Sham Lal Choudhary gave the order at a meeting convened here to discuss the finalisation of detailed project report (DPR) for Phase-II of the project, an official spokesman said.
Taking note of various pertinent points raised in the meeting, the minister directed the officers to submit the detailed case study within 20 days so that the DPR can be prepared and work be started this year, he said.
For Phase-II of the project, Rs 1,684.60 crore have been approved under the Prime Ministers Development Plan (PMDP) which includes central assistance of Rs 1,179.22 crore and state share of Rs 505.38 crore, the spokesman said.
Works pertaining to flood protection, anti-erosion, widening of river, raising of embankments, re-sectioning, desilting and dredging of the river are under the flood management plan.
It also includes various immediate, short term and long-term measures to reduce the risk of floods in the river. During the meeting, the spokesman said discussions were held on all components of the flood management plan so as to mitigate the dangers that may arise due to rise in the level of water in Jhelum.
Regarding the progress on formulation of DPR, the minister was informed that mathematical model study of the river was done by the Pune-based Central Water and Power Research Station.
A team of Central Water Commission officers also conducted site visits of the river and recommended that the flood discharge carrying capacity of Jhelum river should be improved to 60,000 cusecs from Sangam in south Kashmir's Anantnag to Padshahibagh in Srinagar.
