Govt Sacks Doctor For 'Defying' Its Gag Order On Social Media

The doctor, Amit Kumar, posted as registrar in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu on a contract basis for three years was sacked on Thursday for defying the government order by posting anti-government content through his Facebook account, a government official said.
Jammu— The Jammu and Kashmir government has terminated the services of a doctor here for "violating" an order that bars its employees from using their social media accounts for any activity which may be "prejudicial" to the state, officials said.
The doctor, Amit Kumar, posted as registrar in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu on a contract basis for three years was sacked on Thursday for defying the government order by posting anti-government content through his Facebook account, a government official said.
The government had in December last year barred its employees from using their social media accounts for any "political activity" by amending the conduct rules for them, drawing strong condemnation from different quarters and opposition parties.
Yes, the registrar has been dismissed for defying the government order. The action was initiated as per rules, Principal, GMC Jammu, Sunanda Raina told PTI.
According to the statutory regulatory order (SRO), no government employee shall engage in any criminal, dishonest, immoral or notoriously disgraceful conduct on social media which may be prejudicial to the state.
The gag order had also echoed in the state assembly during the budget session which ended early last month with opposition parties terming the move as draconian and demanding revocation of the order.
Story Page
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.