Govt Removes ‘Hurdle’ In Setting Up Of 8 JJBs

Jammu—The Government on Thursday ordered creation of eight posts of Principal Magistrates, the only ‘hurdle’ in operationalizing of the eight juvenile justice boards in first phase in the state.

In the first phase eight JJBs are being set up in Anantnag, Baramulla, Srinagar in Kashmir division and Jammu, Doda, Rajouri districts in Jammu division besides one each in Kargil and Leh in Ladakh region.

“Sanction is accorded to the creation of eight posts of Principal Magistrates (Civil Judge Junior Division/Munsiffs) in the pay band Rs 27700-770-33090 for eight Juvenile Justice Boards to be established at Anantnag, Baramulla, Srinagar, Jammu, Doda, Rajouri, Kargil and Leh in the first phase,” reads said an order issued by the Law Secretary, Abdul Majid Bhat. The court was given tn days time by the high court to do the needful.

Last month, the high court directed government to accord formal sanction to the creation of 8 additional posts of magistrates for operationalization of eight juvenile justice boards in first phase.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation, a division bench of Chief Justice Badar Durrez Ahmad and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey had directed that the order be placed before Chief Secretary so that there was no delay.

“It appears that only hurdle in operationalizing the eight juvenile justice boards in first phase is the formal sanction for the creation of 8 additional posts of magistrates. This process should be expedited and immediate action as required for everything has been put in place to making the 8 JJBs operational. We therefore direct the government to ensure that formal sanction order is issued not later than 10 days from today,” the court had said, adding, “ A copy of this order be placed before the chief secretary govt of J&K to ensure that this direction is carried out immediately.”

Meanwhile, the Law Department, through a separate order, also accorded sanction to the creation of 76 posts for e-Courts Mission Mode Project.

The newly created posts for these e-Courts include two posts of Senior System Officer in the pay band of Rs 9300-34800+GP4200, 24 posts of System Officer in the pay band of Rs 5200-20200+GP2400 and 48 posts of System Assistants in the pay band of 5200-20200+GP1900.