Govt ‘Owns’ Civilian Killing, Oppn Walks Out

Jammu—While ‘owning’ the responsibility of the killing of civilian at Homeshalibug constituency, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Abdul Rehman Veeri, Wednesday promised the guilty will be punished.

“We too are saddened over the innocent killing, and adding that government ordered magisterial inquiry, whosoever will found guilty will be punished,” Veeri said.

However, opposition National Conference staged a walkout from Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly after the speaker disallowed discussion on civilian killings.

Omar criticized the Chief Minister Mehbooba for recent civilian killing and for not being present in the house on Wednesday. “I’m not satisfied with it, we do not accept this. It would be good if Chief Minister comes and give this statement herself,” Omar said. “We get only get to know from newspapers that CM is saddened by killing over Kashmir,” he added.

Later Omer led the second walkout by his opposition members. He said Chief Minister is head of the unified Command and also home minister why she isn’t present in the house, “if she would have given this statement herself we would have accepted that the Chief Minister is serious over the Civilian killing,” Omar said.

Talking to reporters outside the assembly complex senior National Conference leader Ali Mohammed Sagar told reporters "we wanted a debate on civilian killing. Witnessed in Homshalibug constituency of South Kashmir but government is trying to skip from the debate on civilian killings just to hide its failures.

Speaker who recently attended a meeting of ruling PDP-BJP alliance called by the Chief Minister is silencing opposition in the house'.

Congress legislature party leader Rigzin Jora told reporters ' the government has failed to imbibe a sense of security among the people in all the three regions of the state and denies even a debate on innocent killings'.

Though opposition members returned to the house after a short time but a pandemonium over the civilian killings again disrupted the proceeding of the house. (KNS)