Govt Orders Voluntary Info Disclosure Under RTI 

Srinagar—With most of the departments and authorities in the state yet to disclose voluntary information under Right to Information (RTI) Act, the government on Friday directed all the concerned officials to ensure the disclosures as per the transparency law within a week.

“With a view to maintaining conformity with the provisions of Section 4 of J&K Right to Information Act, 2009, from time to time, instructions have been issued, impressing upon all the Administrative Secretaries, Heads of the Departments and Public Authorities of the State to ensure effective implementation of the provisions of Section 4 of the J&K RTI Act in letter and spirit by hosting all requisite information on the official websites and updating them periodically,” reads a circular issued by the government on Friday.

“However, it is being constantly observed that some of departments are not implementing the provisions of Section 4 of the Jammu & Kashmir Right to Information Act, 2009 and some of them have yet not created their departmental websites.”

The J&K State Information Commission has been persistently requesting for ensuring implementation of the provisions of the J&K Right to Information Act, it said.

“Therefore all such departments as have not so far created their own departmental websites are impressed upon to do so within a fortnight and host the requisite material on the websites under the provisions of Jammu & Kashmir Right to Information Act, 2009, on regular basis. Further, all the Administrative Secretaries are enjoined upon to furnish the status on this account to the General Administration Department as well as State Information Commission within a week's time positively.”

The CIC had shared details with the GAD about the status of different departments regarding creation of websites, disclosure under Section 4 of the RTI Act, appointment of Public Information Officer and First Appellate Authority.

The CIC has informed the GAD that many departments were not disclosing the the information as per the Act.

The CIC has also highlight that the domain name of GMC Jammu has expired on August 30 last year.