Govt Orders Detachment Of Teaching Staff

Jammu—The Government on Tuesday ordered, with immediate effect, a detachment of the officers and officials of the School Education Department including teaching staff presently attached in other Departments.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the cancellation of all attachments ordered from time-to-time of the officers/officials including teaching staff of the School Education Department, who are presently attached in other Departments with immediate effect,” said an order issued by the Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.

It said all the detached employees shall be deemed to have been relieved with immediate effect and directed to report back to their original places of postings in the School Education Department wherefrom they have been attached.

“Further, Directors of School Education, Kashmir / Jammu shall henceforth send consolidated reports of detachments in their respective Division to the Administrative Department for further action,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Government has also ordered ban on transfer of teaching staff in view of the beginning of the academic session in Kashmir Division and the winter zone of Jammu Division.

“In view of the beginning of the academic session in Kashmir Division and Winter Zone of Jammu Division and in pursuance of Government order No: 622-Edu of 2015, dated: 22.12.2015, it is hereby ordered that the Directors of School Education Kashmir / Jammu as well as all their Subordinate Offices (Winter Zone) shall not make any mid-term transfers of Teachers, Masters, Lecturers and headmasters except in case of rationalization, wherever required, till further orders,” said a separate order issued by the Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.

It is further ordered that while undertaking rationalization, the subordinate offices shall obtain prior approval of the respective Directors of School Education, the order further said.

Minister for Education, Finance, Labour & Employment, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said the Government wants to provide teachers congenial atmosphere and minimize disruption of academic activities. “After brainstorming and thorough deliberations, it was felt that the teachers should be allowed to concentrate on primary goal of imparting education and for that they should be relieved of all other duties,” he said and added that the teaching staff is being appointed by the Government with the particular purpose of performing specific duties of imparting education and their deployment in other Departments is proving detrimental for the interests of the students.

Bukhari said the government is also pursuing the matter with General Administration Department (GAD) for exempting teaching staff from all non-teaching assignments including election duties so that they could be exclusively deployed for the purpose of teaching only.