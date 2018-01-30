Govt Has No Road Map To Deal With K-Situation: Cong

Srinagar—J&K Congress chief G A Mir on Tuesday alleged that the PDP-BJP government in the state had no clear road map to deal with the "deteriorating" security situation in Kashmir.

He also claimed that the government had not learnt its lessons and was indulging in rhetorics while the ground situation continued to be grim in the Valley.

"The state is passing through a worst phase of political uncertainty amid deteriorating security situation. This is because of the lack of a clear road map to deal with the situation in Kashmir and at our borders with Pakistan and China," Mir said at a party convention in Udhampur.

He alleged that the government was making false claims of improving the political situation in the state.

"It failed to hold the Anantnag Lok Sabha bypoll last year and the panchayat elections are delayed time and again," Mir said.

"The present unprincipled and opportunist alliance of the ideologically opposite political forces (PDP and BJP) has pushed the state into mis-governance and misrule.

The partners are going in different directions and are driven by their political interests almost on all sensitive issues, including that related to the security scenario," he said.

"The PDP and BJP are together only for the sake of power. Their approach is almost opposite," he said.