Govt Has No Road Map To Deal With K-Situation: Cong

"The state is passing through a worst phase of political uncertainty amid deteriorating security situation. This is because of the lack of a clear road map to deal with the situation in Kashmir and at our borders with Pakistan and China."
Srinagar—J&K Congress chief G A Mir on Tuesday alleged that the PDP-BJP government in the state had no clear road map to deal with the "deteriorating" security situation in Kashmir.
He also claimed that the government had not learnt its lessons and was indulging in rhetorics while the ground situation continued to be grim in the Valley.
"The state is passing through a worst phase of political uncertainty amid deteriorating security situation. This is because of the lack of a clear road map to deal with the situation in Kashmir and at our borders with Pakistan and China," Mir said at a party convention in Udhampur.
He alleged that the government was making false claims of improving the political situation in the state.
"It failed to hold the Anantnag Lok Sabha bypoll last year and the panchayat elections are delayed time and again," Mir said.
"The present unprincipled and opportunist alliance of the ideologically opposite political forces (PDP and BJP) has pushed the state into mis-governance and misrule.
The partners are going in different directions and are driven by their political interests almost on all sensitive issues, including that related to the security scenario," he said.
"The PDP and BJP are together only for the sake of power. Their approach is almost opposite," he said.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.