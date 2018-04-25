 Skip to main content
Govt has completely failed on all fronts: Hurriyat (G)

Strongly criticizing chief minister for her “rhetoric” of development, Hurriyat (G) said that “forces are us­ing brute methods and show­ering pellets and pava shells, maiming and mercilessly killing unarmed civilians”.

Srinagar—Hurriyat Con­ference (G) while slamming state authorities over deploy­ment of forces, curbs, closure of educational institutions and harassment of students under the “bogey” of law and order said on Tuesday that it is ri­diculous and further exposes the “repressive regime”.

Strongly criticizing chief minister for her “rhetoric” of development, Hurriyat (G) in a statement said that “forces are us­ing brute methods and show­ering pellets and pava shells, maiming and mercilessly killing unarmed civilians”.

“Detaining dozens of re­sistance activists and work­ers every day and lodging them in various jails ille­gally just for their political belief is a move to create fear among the people to stop them from demanding their basic right – the right to self-determination,” the statement said.

“These so-called rulers in Kashmir have completely failed on all fronts. On one hand, Kashmir is in the grip of lakhs of terrorizing forces and on the other, terror and fear has been unleashed upon people. Their slogans for Sadak, Pani and Bijli are hoax,” Hurriyat (G) said.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat (G) termed as “state terrorism” the slapping of 5th Public Safety Act (PSA) on 80-year-old pro-freedom leader, Mohd Subhan Wani, saying it is highly condemnable.

Referring to prolonged and “unlawful” detention of Wani, Hurriyat (G) said he is languishing in jail since long. “It is quite dishearten­ing that he is being subjected to vengeance by state author­ities,” it said and appealed to world human rights organi­zations to take cognizance.

Hurriyat (G) also ex­pressed deep grief over the demise of wife of Gh Mohd Safi and extended condo­lences to the grieved family.

In a condolence meeting chaired by its general sec­retary Gh Nabi Sumji, its executive members includ­ing Syed Mohd Shafi, Hakim Ab Rashid, spokesperson Gh Ahmad Gulzar, Mohd Shafi Lone, Peer Ab Rashid, and Mohd Amin prayed for the de­parted soul and forbearance to the grieved family to bear the irreparable loss

