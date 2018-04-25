Govt has completely failed on all fronts: Hurriyat (G)

Strongly criticizing chief minister for her “rhetoric” of development, Hurriyat (G) said that “forces are using brute methods and showering pellets and pava shells, maiming and mercilessly killing unarmed civilians”.
Srinagar—Hurriyat Conference (G) while slamming state authorities over deployment of forces, curbs, closure of educational institutions and harassment of students under the “bogey” of law and order said on Tuesday that it is ridiculous and further exposes the “repressive regime”.
Strongly criticizing chief minister for her “rhetoric” of development, Hurriyat (G) in a statement said that “forces are using brute methods and showering pellets and pava shells, maiming and mercilessly killing unarmed civilians”.
“Detaining dozens of resistance activists and workers every day and lodging them in various jails illegally just for their political belief is a move to create fear among the people to stop them from demanding their basic right – the right to self-determination,” the statement said.
“These so-called rulers in Kashmir have completely failed on all fronts. On one hand, Kashmir is in the grip of lakhs of terrorizing forces and on the other, terror and fear has been unleashed upon people. Their slogans for Sadak, Pani and Bijli are hoax,” Hurriyat (G) said.
Meanwhile, Hurriyat (G) termed as “state terrorism” the slapping of 5th Public Safety Act (PSA) on 80-year-old pro-freedom leader, Mohd Subhan Wani, saying it is highly condemnable.
Referring to prolonged and “unlawful” detention of Wani, Hurriyat (G) said he is languishing in jail since long. “It is quite disheartening that he is being subjected to vengeance by state authorities,” it said and appealed to world human rights organizations to take cognizance.
Hurriyat (G) also expressed deep grief over the demise of wife of Gh Mohd Safi and extended condolences to the grieved family.
In a condolence meeting chaired by its general secretary Gh Nabi Sumji, its executive members including Syed Mohd Shafi, Hakim Ab Rashid, spokesperson Gh Ahmad Gulzar, Mohd Shafi Lone, Peer Ab Rashid, and Mohd Amin prayed for the departed soul and forbearance to the grieved family to bear the irreparable loss
