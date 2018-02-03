Govt for exempting teaching staff from non-teaching assignments: Altaf

Jammu—Minister for Edu­cation Syed Mohammad Al­taf Bukhari today informed the House that Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir has issued instructions to the Deputy Commissioners of the division to exempt teaching staff from performing election related duties in the interest of the student community.

Replying to a question of leg­islator Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, the Minister said the government is also pursuing the matter with General Administration Depart­ment for exempting teaching staff from all non-teaching assign­ments including election duties.

He further said that the School Education Department has di­rected for cancellation of deploy­ments/utilization of teachers/Mas­ters on non-teaching assignments and have been asked to report for teaching duties at their original/ substantive places of postings.

Replying to a supplementary question of legislator Surinder Mohan Ambardar, the Minister said the government would al­low the formation of Students Councils in Schools, Colleges and Universities in Srinagar so that the student fraternity in Valley enjoys the same fruits of democ­racy as the student community in the rest of the country enjoys.

Legislators, Ghulam Nabi Monga and Khursheed Alam also raised supplementary questions related to the main question.

Replying to another question of legislator Showkat Hussain Ganaie, the Minister informed that the gov­ernment would construct a Degree College at Wachi in Shopian.

He further informed that the government has approved up-gradation of 200 Middle Schools (100 in each division) to the level of High School and 200 High Schools (100 in each division) to the level of Higher Secondary School in the state. The Cabinet has also approved the opening of 17 new Degree Colleges in uncov­ered areas of the state, he added.

“The government is examin­ing the up-gradation of High Schools to the level of Higher Sec­ondary Schools in Shopian,” the Minister said, adding that the up-gradation of these schools shall be subject to availability of funds for creation of requisite staff and infrastructure, he added.

Replying to a supplementary question of legislator Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo, the Minister assured that the new academic session in all colleges across the state would be started with ad­equate teaching staff.

Legislators Pradeep Sharma and Javed Ahmad Mirchal also raised supplementary questions which were replied by the Minister.