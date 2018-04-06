Govt establishes special cell for migrants in Delhi

Srinagar—The State government on Thursday ordered establishment of Special Cell for Migrants (SCM) in the Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi to coordinate the matters relating to migrants.
Consequent up it, the government ordered transfer and posting of Dr. Shafqat Khan, awaiting orders of adjustment in the Health and Medical Education Department, in the office of Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi and designated him as Joint Resident Commissioner, New Delhi.
“The officer shall head the Special Cell (Migrants) to coordinate the matters relating to Migrants,” reads a government order issued here.
It also ordered transfer of Ashu Kumari (Junior Scale KAS of 2012 batch), presently posted as Tehsildar, Relief Organization (Migrants), Jammu, and posted her as Under Secretary in the office of Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi. However, upon her repatriation from Resident Commission, she will undergo requisite rotational posting prior to her promotion to Senior Time Scale of KAS, the order said.
“It is further ordered that the other requisite staff for the Special Cell for Migrants (SCM) shall be provided by the Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi,” the order added.
