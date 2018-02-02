Govt Disallows ‘Shopian Chalo’  

Srinagar—Ruling PDP-BJP government on Friday disallowed the ‘Shopian Chalo’ programme called by the joint resistance leadership (JRL) by imposing restrictions in Srinagar’s old city and more strictly in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Authorities had imposed strict restrictions in twin districts of south Kashmir including Pulwama and Shopian and all roads leading to Shopian were sealed by government forces. Barricades were erected at multiple places.

Reports said that amid curfew-like restrictions, people in several parts of Pulwama tried to march towards Shopian but were stopped by police.

Clashes erupted in Shopian town after police detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik who had reached there.

Restrictions were imposed in Srinagar parts and Shopian district. (Photo: Abid Bhat/KO)

Witnesses said that Malik was taken into custody after he came out of Jamia Masjid and tried to lead a protest against the killing of five civilians during past week.

He was lodged in police station Shopian.

Soon after Malik was detained by the police, scores of youth pelted forces with stones, said the witness.

The forces responded by firing tear gas to disperse the protesters.

Clashes were going on when this report was being filed.

Earlier, Malik had gone into hiding to evade arrest ahead of the proposed march to Shopian.

Strict restrictions were imposed in Srinagar’s old city and Maisuma.

Both Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq defied the house arrest to march towards Shopian but police stopped Geelani and detained Mirwaiz outside his Nigeen residence.

Muhammad Yasin Malik had gone into hiding since Wednesday and he managed to reach Shopain where he addressed people at Jamia Masjid. He was arrested there.

Reports of protests were received from Muran Chowk, Haal Shirmal, Pulwama, Shopian, Bun Bazaar, Mimander, Sarnal Anantnag, Adigam, Natipora, Nawakadal, Haal Rajpora, Daharmuna Budgam.

A police official said that overall the situation remained peaceful in the twin districts.

“There were no reports of any untoward incident from anywhere in the valley although some stray stone pelting incidents were reported from some places,” he said.

The joint resistance leadership (JRL) in a statement issued to GNS while condemning the restrictions said, “Forcing people of Kashmir into submission by using dictatorial and oppressive means is only day dream of Indian leaders and their Kashmiri stooges.”

“The spree of arrests, nocturnal and day time raids, imposition of curfew and restrictions and other oppressive tactics are a glaring example of the farce Indian democracy practiced in Jammu Kashmir. Gruesome killings at Shopian and a complete ban on mourning is not only inhuman but act of state sponsored terrorism,” the JRL comprising Geelani, Mirwaiz and Malik said. (GNS)