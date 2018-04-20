Govt Deptts Owe Rs 294.12 Lakhs To PHE  

The highest outstanding with Rs 61.24 lakhs is that of MLAs hostel, followed by SMHS hospital with Rs 37.14 lakhs, L D Hospital with Rs 30.01 lakhs.
Srinagar—Various state and central government departments owe Rs 294.12 lakhs on account of water tax to Public Health Service Department, a reply under RTI Act has revealed.
The highest outstanding with Rs 61.24 lakhs is that of MLAs hostel, followed by SMHS hospital with Rs 37.14 lakhs, L D Hospital with Rs 30.01 lakhs, Director Gardens Parks and floriculture department with Rs 22.84, J&K Police with Rs 13.94 lakhs, Principal SP college 12.72 lakhs, Srinagar Development Department Rs 11.72 lakhs, Government AG Officer with Rs 6.49 lakhs, Executive Engineer electric division maintenance division Ist with 6.47 lakhs. The other departments having outstanding include Principal Govt Medical College Rs 11.54, JLNM Hospital Rainawari (11 lakhs), Bone and Joint Hospital (1.88 lakhs), Principal KGP (4.35 lakh), Government women’s College (4.90 lakhs), Gujjar and Bakerwal hostel (0.39 lakhs), BSNL office (3.90 lakhs), Executive Engineer electric division maintenance division 2nd (4.25 lakhs), SDA Sangermal (Rs 11.72 lakhs), Research and Publicity department and Mass Communication (0.36 lakhs), State Exhibition (.46 lakhs), Royal Springgold course Srinagar (1.85 lakhs), Royal Spring Gold Course Srinagar (1.85 lakhs) J&K Cricket Association (4.08 lakhs), central institute of Temperative horticulture (4.83 lakhs), Assistant Administrative Officer KD form (SKUAST) (2.99 lakhs), Director Indian Meterologist Ram Bagh (0.30 lakh), UNDP Nowshera (Rs 3.36 lakhs), Nigeen Club (Rs 3.43 lakhs), J&K Assembly complex old (0.55 lakhs), silk factor Raj bagh (3.70 lakhs), Kashmir Nursing Home Gupkar (0.34 lakhs) and wak board (7.26 lakhs). The RTI was filed by MM Shuja, a Human Rights Activist.
