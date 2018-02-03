Govt deptts, commercial establishments owe Rs 9557 cr to power deptt

Home department owes Rs 5201 in Srinagar, Rs 401 lakhs in Jammu
Jammu—The state Government Friday said that the government departments and commercial establishments owe a whopping Rs 19557 crores as liability to the power department.
In a written reply to BJP MLA Gagan Bhagat, the government said that in Srinagar the government departments except hospitals and Education department owe Rs 18934 crore to power department.
The liability pending with hospitals and Education department in Srinagar is Rs 49.81 crore while higher education department owe Rs 54.16 crore to the power department.
The government also said that commercial establishments in Srinagar owe Rs 13.38 crore to the power department.
Interestingly, in Jammu district the liability pending with commercial and government departments is Rs 505.54 crore amongst which the commercial establishments owe Rs 36.73 crore to the power department.
The government also revealed that government departments except Hospital and Education department owe Rs 431.13 crores to power department in Jammu district.
The government said that Home department headed by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti owes Rs 5201 lakhs to power department in Srinagar district.
In Jammu the Home department owes Rs 401 lakh to the power department.
In Jammu the power development corporation and PDD itself owes Rs 239 lakh and in Srinagar the Power Development Corporation owes Rs 23.86 lakh to the power department. (KNS)
