Govt deptts, commercial establishments owe Rs 9557 cr to power deptt

Home department owes Rs 5201 in Srinagar, Rs 401 lakhs in Jammu

Jammu—The state Govern­ment Friday said that the gov­ernment departments and com­mercial establishments owe a whopping Rs 19557 crores as lia­bility to the power department.

In a written reply to BJP MLA Gagan Bhagat, the gov­ernment said that in Srinagar the government departments except hospitals and Education department owe Rs 18934 crore to power department.

The liability pending with hospitals and Education depart­ment in Srinagar is Rs 49.81 crore while higher education department owe Rs 54.16 crore to the power department.

The government also said that commercial establishments in Srinagar owe Rs 13.38 crore to the power department.

Interestingly, in Jammu dis­trict the liability pending with commercial and government departments is Rs 505.54 crore amongst which the commercial establishments owe Rs 36.73 crore to the power department.

The government also revealed that government departments ex­cept Hospital and Education depart­ment owe Rs 431.13 crores to power department in Jammu district.

The government said that Home department headed by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti owes Rs 5201 lakhs to power de­partment in Srinagar district.

In Jammu the Home depart­ment owes Rs 401 lakh to the power department.

In Jammu the power develop­ment corporation and PDD itself owes Rs 239 lakh and in Srinagar the Power Development Corpo­ration owes Rs 23.86 lakh to the power department. (KNS)

 Tags KashmirJK GovtElectricity

