Govt depts’ major Power defaulters

Srinagar—While the gen­eral public especially in the Kashmir valley is punished with massive power cuts, it has been seen that power de­velopment department has failed to collect the power bills worth crores from the various government departments.

The government on record has said that the defaulters owe the PDD Rs 1892 crore up to October 2017. “Various government de­partments and security forces in Jammu region owe Rs 1080.83 cr and Rs 31.24 cr respectively. In Kashmir, the outstanding against various government departments and armed forces is Rs 802 cr, where as in Ladakh, the outstand­ing amount is Rs 9.68 cr,” the gov­ernment has said.

The government recently has also on record said that an amount of Rs 36.16 cr was out­standing against the army, Rs 3.16 cr against BSF and Rs 15.78 cr against CRPF in Kashmir re­gion while as in Ladakh, the army owes Rs 3.57 cr and PHE Rs 2.86 cr.

Sources told KNS that the de­faulters include Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Public Health Engineering Department, Home Department. Health, Edu­cation, industries, CRPF, BSF.

“Whenever the state is bogged down by extremities of power crisis, the successive govern­ments have blamed the people for non-judicious use of electric­ity and for non-payment of dues. The power crisis stems from mul­tiple reasons including lopsided power sharing agreements and transmission and distribution losses. But one of the main causes remains the mismanaged affairs of the PDD,” said one of the social activist wished not to be named.

He said that the power woes of Jammu and Kashmir continue follow the routine old story of disappearance during peak sea­sons. “Ironically as the seat of political power shifts with the bi-annual durbar move from one capital to another, the two regions of the state alternately become deprived of electric power in the seasons it is most needed. While Jammu reels un­der the hot scorching summers without sufficient power, the Valley is turned into a dark one in the freezing winters. Succes­sive governments have vowed to rectify the problem and improve the power situation and often blamed the poor power supply on the defaulting consumers.” the social activist added.

Sources told KNS that the PDD has been warning common people to liquidate balance electric­ity charges or their installations would be disconnected. “The com­mon people pay as per the agree­ment but the government is soft towards the industrialists and politicians who are major default­ers of electricity in the state,” the official sources of PDD said.

It is to mention here that for 2013-14, the PDD had set a target of Rs 3344 crore power tariff, it realized only Rs 1700 crore. Dur­ing 2014-15, the department had fixed a target of Rs 3500 crore but achieved only Rs 1773 crore. The government had set Rs 3700 crore as power tariff during 2015-2016 but received only Rs 1900 crore from the consumers. In 2016-2017 the department re­alised around Rs 1400 crore from the consumers against the target of Rs 3800 crore.

“The shortfall in revenue real­ization has led to power liabilities to hundreds of crores in the state. The government departments, politicians and bureaucrats are among the power defaulters in the state,” an official of the PDD said.

The State Advisory Commit­tee on power had said that wid­ening gap in purchasing and revenue generation of power may lead to deterioration in the services of the PDD department.

The government announced the general amnesty for domes­tic electricity consumers’ up to March 2017 to clear their pending electricity bills. “The cabinet has announced the amnesty for elec­tricity consumers who could not pay their bills in the past,” an of­ficial of the PDD said.

“We have asked consumers many a times to clear their pend­ing. It is because of non-pending of bills, the department is not able to achieve the target of pow­er tariff,” the official said.

Deputy Chief Minister, Nir­mal Singh, who also holds the portfolio of the power depart­ment didn’t respond